Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineup: Pablo Sandoval Returns To Lineup For Boston

The Boston Red Sox’s offense exploded for 16 hits and six home runs Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox, but manager John Farrell has elected to mix up his line for Wednesday night’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Pablo Sandoval, who was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, returns to the Red Sox’s lineup as the designated hitter against White Sox right-hander Mike Pelfrey. Hanley Ramirez will sit to begin the game after going hitless during Tuesday night’s 13-7 win.

Andrew Benintendi returns to the lineup after a day off Tuesday and will slide into the No. 2 hole in the lineup, which normally is occupied by the injured Dustin Pedroia.

Christian Vazquez will do the catching for left-hander Drew Pomeranz. Pomeranz is coming off one of the best starts of his season against the Texas Rangers when he tossed six strong innings, scattering four hits and allowing two runs while picking up his fourth win of the season.

Here are the complete lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox vs. White Sox game.

RED SOX (28-23)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Josh Rutledge, 2B

Pablo Sandoval, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (4-3, 4.70 ERA)

WHITE SOX (24-27)

Leury Garcia, CF

Melky Cabrera, LF

Jose Abreu, 1B

Todd Frazier, 3B

Avisail Garcia, RF

Matt Davidson, DH

Tim Anderson, SS

Kevan Smith, C

Yolmer Sanchez, 2B

Mike Pelfrey, RHP (2-4, 4.41 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images