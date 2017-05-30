Red Sox Vs. White Sox Live Stream: Watch MLB Game On NESNgo

Share this:

Chris Sale is back on the mound for the Boston Red Sox in the second matchup of their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Red Sox dropped the first game 5-4 on Monday, but they have a great chance to win with Sale on the mound Tuesday night. The veteran left-hander is 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA and 101 strikeouts this season.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox-White Sox online.

When: Tuesday, May 30 at 8:10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NESNgo (in New England) and MLB.TV (outside New England region)

