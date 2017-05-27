Red Sox Wrap: Brian Johnson Shines In Boston’s Sixth Consecutive Win

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox just keep on rolling.

The Sox topped the Seattle Mariners 6-0 on Saturday for their sixth consecutive win, five of which have come on their current homestand at Fenway Park. Pitching was a big reason for the W, as Brian Johnson tossed a complete-game shutout. It was the Red Sox’s first complete game of the season.

Boston gave him a three-run cushion to work with early on, and Jackie Bradley Jr. later added a two-run home run.

With the win, the Sox improved to 27-21, while the Mariners dropped to 21-29.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Shutout.

Boston now has outscored Seattle 9-0 in the teams’ current series thanks to their second straight shutout victory Saturday.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Bradley went yard.

The Sox were up 3-0 at the time, which still was within striking distance for the Mariners. But those two runs put the game out of reach for Seattle.

ON THE BUMP

— Johnson pitched a gem for the Sox in his second spot start of the season.

The left-hander pitched nine scoreless innings, allowing only five hits with no walks while striking out eight. He pitched 1-2-3 innings four different times, and the most trouble he got into was when runners got to second and third with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. However, he got Jean Segura to fly out to end the threat.

Johnson saved some of his best for last, too, as he sent the Mariners down in order in the eighth and ninth innings. The last two outs came on incredible catches by Bradley.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Sox wasted no time at the plate, as they scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Mookie Betts walked and Dustin Pedroia was hit by a pitch, which put runners on first and second with no outs. Xander Bogaerts then drove in Betts with a single, although Pedroia was caught at third trying to advance on the throw. Bogaerts was more successful, though, as he advanced to second.

That was good news for the Sox because Bogaerts came around to score on an Andrew Benintendi single, making it 2-0 Boston. Hanley Ramirez then was hit by a pitch, and Jackie Bradley Jr. walked to load the bases. Sandy Leon knocked in Benintendi with an RBI single, but Ramirez was caught trying to score, too.

— Boston scored again in the sixth inning thanks to Bradley’s two-run home run, which he crushed to center field. It was his fifth homer of the season.

— Mitch Moreland later drove in Ramirez with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

— Betts and Deven Marrero were the only Boston batters without hits, although Betts reached base on a walk and scored.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will finish their homestand with a Sunday afternoon game against the Mariners. Right-hander Rick Porcello is scheduled to get the start for Boston opposite Christian Bergman. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.

