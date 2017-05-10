Red Sox Wrap: Eric Thames, Keon Broxton Lead Brewers To 11-7 Win Over Boston

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have found their offense but it wasn’t enough Tuesday night at Miller Park.

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz gave up six runs in four innings, and the bullpen was unable to stop the bleeding in an 11-7 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brewers center fielder Keon Broxton drove in four runs, and first baseman Eric Thames hit a two-run home run to pace a Brewers’ offense that collected 13 hits.

The Red Sox fell to 17-15 with the loss, while the Brewers improved to 17-16 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Long.

Pomeranz had his shortest outing of the season, and his counterpart, Wily Peralta, didn’t fair much better turning the game into a bullpen affair. All in all 12 were used in the game.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Corey Knebel struck out Xander Bogaerts with two on and two out in the top of the eighth inning.

The Red Sox had cut the lead to four and were threatening to come all the way back, but Knebel blew a fastball by Bogaerts to end the threat.

ON THE BUMP

— Pomeranz didn’t have his best stuff Tuesday night at Miller Park. He lasted only four innings, allowing six runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out two.

Thames got the scoring started in the first when he blasted a two-run shot to dead center off the Red Sox left-hander. After Ryan Braun doubled, Travis Shaw chased him home with an RBI single. Two batters later, Broxton ripped a two-run opposite-field home run to give the Brewers a four-run lead.

Milwaukee got another run in the bottom half of the fourth inning when shortstop Orlando Arcia chased home Broxton with an RBI single.

— Fernando Abad took over for Boston in the fifth inning and worked a scoreless frame.

— Heath Hembree was next out of the bullpen for the Red Sox. The Brewers tagged the right-hander for three runs on three hits in 1/3 of an inning to stretch their lead back to five.

— Robby Scott took the ball from Hembree and was able to escape the sixth inning without any further damage.

— Ben Taylor came on in the seventh and wasn’t effective. The right-hander gave up a walk and a single before Broxton plated both runs with a triple to right field, giving the Brewers a six-run lead.

— Joe Kelly pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox got on the board quickly when Mookie Betts launched a leadoff home run against Peralta in the top of the first inning. The round-tripper was Betts’ fourth on the season.

— Betts drove in the Red Sox’s second run in the top of the fifth inning. After Chase d’Arnaud reached on an infield single, Betts smoked a double down the left-field line that allowed d’Arnaud to gallop home and cut the Brewers’ lead to four. Dustin Pedroia followed that by shooting a double into right field to score Betts and end the night for Peralta.

Two batters later, Andrew Benintendi drove in Pedroia with a double off the right-field wall to trim the lead to two.

— Benintendi struck again in the top of the seventh when he drove in Bogaerts with an RBI single. The Red Sox center fielder notched three hits in the contest.

— Betts drove in two runs in the top of the eighth inning when he laced a double down the left-field line to score Josh Rutledge and Deven Marrero. The Red Sox right fielder went 4-for-4 with four RBI.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will continue their three-game series with the Brewers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kendrick will take the hill for Boston and will be opposed by Chase Anderson. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

