Red Sox Wrap: Four-Run Sixth Inning Propels Boston To 4-1 Win Over White Sox

The Boston Red Sox’s offense looked listless through five innings Wednesday night, but a ground ball off the bat of Josh Rutledge changed that.

Trailing the Chicago White Sox 1-0 in the sixth inning, the Red Sox loaded the bases in front of Rutledge. The Red Sox second baseman grounded into what could have been an inning-ending double play, but shortstop Tim Anderson had trouble getting the ball out of his glove, and Rutledge beat the throw allowing a run to score and extending the inning.

The Red Sox would score three more times in the frame en route to a 4-1 victory over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Starter Drew Pomeranz was stellar for the second consecutive start, allowing only one run in seven strong innings.

The Red Sox improved to 29-23 with the win, while the White Sox fell to 24-28 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Opposite.

A day after the two teams combined for 20 runs, the offenses went quiet for the most part. The Red Sox only scored during a four-run sixth inning, while Chicago only got only got on the board in the second frame.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Craig Kimbrel sat down the White Sox in order to earn the save. The Red Sox’s closer continued to dominate the opposition as he struck out the side with relative ease.

ON THE BUMP

— Pomeranz followed up his stellar outing against the Texas Rangers with another gem Wednesday night in Chicago. The Red Sox left-hander allowed one run on seven hits in seven innings while striking out eight and walking no one.

The White Sox struck first in the bottom of the second inning when Anderson laced an RBI double to left-center field to score Avisail Garcia.

Pomeranz scattered five hits over the final five innings of his outing. The lefty tossed what might have been his best start of the season, using his cutter and curveball to keep Chicago’s hitters off balance all night.

— Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

— Kimbrel pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Mike Pelfrey held the Red Sox to two hits over the first five innings, but Boston was able to get to the White Sox’s bullpen in the sixth, turning a one-run deficit into a three-run lead.

Rutledge drove in the first run with a fielder’s choice, and Pablo Sandoval knocked in the next run with a two-out RBI single to left. Christian Vazquez delivered the big blow of the inning with a two-run double to left-center field to plate Rutledge and Sandoval.

— Xander Bogaerts, Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. each recorded a single.

— Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Rutledge and Deven Marrero all were held hitless Wednesday night.

— Sandoval went 3-for-4 with an RBI in his return to the lineup.

The Red Sox could get used to this.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will begin a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night at Camden Yards. Eduardo Rodriguez will get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Wade Miley for the Orioles. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

