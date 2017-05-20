Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Must Make Key Adjustments To Break Slump

Share this:

Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi is back in the lineup against the Oakland Athletics on Friday night after sitting out Thursday nights loss.

Benintendi is currently in an 0-for-25 slump and was given the day off to work on making the right adjustments at the plate.

Thumbnail photo from Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images