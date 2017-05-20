Red Sox Gameday Live

Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Must Make Key Adjustments To Break Slump

by on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 9:15PM
Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi is back in the lineup against the Oakland Athletics on Friday night after sitting out Thursday nights loss.

Benintendi is currently in an 0-for-25 slump and was given the day off to work on making the right adjustments at the plate.

For more on what adjustments Benintendi must make at the plate, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images

