Brandon Workman Makes Long-Awaited Return To Red Sox After Tommy John Surgery

The Boston Red Sox recalled relief pitcher Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday and placed knuckleballer Steven Wright on the 10-day disabled list.

Workman last pitched for the Red Sox in 2014 and has spent the last two years recovering from Tommy John surgery he had in 2015.

Red Sox manager John Farrell said Workman has looked “strong,” and the action on his curveball has been much better.

For more on Workman, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images