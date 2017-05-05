Red Sox’s Chris Sale Won’t Be Suspended For Throwing Behind Manny Machado

Share this:

It’s only early May, but the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles have developed a heated rivalry.

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado became a focal point of the two teams’ feud after he spiked Dustin Pedroia with a slide on April 21.

Two days later, Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes threw near the head of Machado, which many viewed as an attempted act of retaliation. Although he adamantly denied intent, Barnes was pegged with a four-game suspension for the incident.

And Barnes wouldn’t be the only Red Sox pitcher to throw near the Orioles star infielder. On Tuesday, Boston starter Chris Sale buzzed Machado with a fastball behind his legs, prompting both sides to be warned.

While Sale’s pitch was perceived as intentional by many, Major League Baseball apparently doesn’t think that way. The league announced Friday that Sale would not be suspended for the incident, as first reported by ESPN’s Buster Olney.

The Red Sox and Orioles won’t meet again until the first week of June.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images