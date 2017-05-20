Red Sox’s David Price Shows ‘Positive Signs’ In Rehab Start For Pawtucket

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox are looking to get starter David Price back soon, and the left-hander took a step toward his return to Fenway Park on Friday.

Price made a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket and gave up three runs on five hits while striking out four in two innings of work.

The lefty could make another rehab start or rejoin the Red Sox’s rotation but a decision hasn’t yet been made.

To hear manager John Farrell discuss Price’s outing, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images