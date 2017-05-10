Red Sox’s David Price Will Make First Rehab Start Sunday For Pawtucket

Share this:

David Price is taking the next step in his rehabilitation.

The Boston Red Sox starter will make his first rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Pawtucket, manager John Farrell told the media before Wednesday night’s road game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

David Price will start rehab assignment Sunday at Pawtucket, John Farrell has just announced. Five innings, 70 pitches. @RedSox — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) May 10, 2017

The left-hander is expected to make at least a few starts in the minor leagues before being activated from the disabled list.

John Farrell says Price would need at least two minor league starts before they would consider activating him off the DL. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 10, 2017

Price has been sidelined since March with a left elbow strain, but he has been progressing through his rehab with limited setbacks.

He tossed four simulated innings Tuesday before the Red Sox’s game against the Brewers and was able to throw all four of his pitches during the outing.

The Red Sox certainly could use the star lefty in their rotation as soon as possible, especially following the season-ending injury to knuckleballer Steven Wright

Price went 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA during the 2016 season. He struck out 228 batters over 230 innings.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images