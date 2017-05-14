Red Sox’s Drew Pomeranz Doesn’t Believe Triceps Injury Will Be Big Issue

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox had a scare Sunday.

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz left Boston’s 11-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park before the fourth inning due to what is being described as left triceps tightness.

Pomeranz had a similar issue during spring training and will undergo precautionary imaging Monday.

To hear Pomeranz discuss his injury, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images