Red Sox’s Drew Pomeranz Receives Good News Regarding Left Triceps Injury

The Boston Red Sox dodged a bullet.

Left-handed starter Drew Pomeranz left Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park prior to the fourth inning with tightness in his left triceps muscle. While the injury wasn’t initially thought to be serious, Pomeranz underwent an MRI on Monday and received good news.

Red Sox announce that Drew Pomeranz MRI shows no change from previous imaging. He's been cleared to resume baseball activities. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) May 15, 2017

The Red Sox’s rotation already is down two men as knuckleballer Steven Wright is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery, and left-hander David Price continues to work his way back from a left elbow strain that has sidelined him since March.

Pomeranz has a 3-3 record with a 5.29 ERA in seven starts this season.

