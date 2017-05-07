Watch Dustin Pedroia, Andrew Benintendi Blast First-Inning Homers For Red Sox

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox appeared to face a tough task Sunday against Ervin Santana, the major league leader in earned run average.

The Minnesota Twins ace boasted a 0.66 ERA coming into series finale at Target Field, but the Red Sox jumped on him early via the long ball.

Dustin Pedroi, the second batter of the game, turned around a high fastball in a hurry, launching a solo home run to give the Red Sox a quick one-run lead.

Two batters later, Andrew Benintendi hit a towering two-run blast to right field to stretch the Red Sox’s lead to three.

Benintendi’s fifth homer of the season landed an estimated 438-feet away.

The Red Sox entered Sunday 29th in Major League Baseball with just 22 home runs in 30 games, but it looks like they finally are finding their power stroke.

