Hanley Ramirez Absolutely Crushes Second Home Run Of Red Sox Vs. Orioles

Hanley Ramirez did it again.

After crushing a monster solo home run during the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox designated hitter went deep again during the sixth inning.

Orioles starter Alec Asher hung an 0-2 breaking ball to Ramirez and he blasted it over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street for a solo home run.

.@HanleyRamirez knocks his second homer of the night and the @RedSox lead 3-1 in the bottom of the 6th. #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/jlvxnmxYST — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 3, 2017

It’s the 22nd multi-home run game of Ramirez’s career and his fourth since last year’s All-Star break.

Ramirez now has hit four home runs in his last four games.

The Red Sox went on to win 5-2.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images