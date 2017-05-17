Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Gives High Praise To Yankees Legend Derek Jeter

Share this:

Tweet







The New York Yankees retired former shortstop Derek Jeter’s number on Sunday and Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts had some thoughtful words for Jeter.

Before he was converted to an outfielder, Betts was an infielder who looked up to Jeter and took notice to his professionalism on and off the baseball field.

In The Player’s Tribune, Betts said Jeter “motivated [him] to become the best, most real version of Mookie Betts.”

To hear more from Betts on Jeter’s legacy, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images