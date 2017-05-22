Red Sox’s Offense Breaks Out Of Funk In 12-3 Win Over Athletics

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s offense didn’t look good in its first three games against the Oakland Athletics.

But the bats came to life Sunday as the Red Sox tallied 15 hits in a 12-3 thrashing of the A’s at Oakland Coliseum.

The Red Sox used aggressive base running, timely hitting and a solid start from Eduardo Rodriguez to avoid a series sweep.

