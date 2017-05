Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox’s offense finally broke out Saturday afternoon during an 11-1 drubbing of the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Red Sox outfielder Chris Young launched two home runs, and Dustin Pedroia notched three RBIs as the Red Sox cruised to victory behind Rick Porcello.

To hear NESN’s Jerry Remy break down the win, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.