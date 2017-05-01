Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Looks To Get Back To Cy Young Form Vs. Orioles

Share this:

Boston Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello has not started the 2017 season the way he may have wanted to, but he feels as if he is getting closer to his Cy Young form from just a year ago.

Porcello said on Sunday that his sinker/4-seam combination is feeling “solid” and the next step will be to cut down on the walks going forward.

Porcello will be on the hill for the Red Sox on Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

Thumbnail photo from Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images