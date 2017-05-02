Red Sox’s Sam Kennedy Says Fans’ Racist Taunts Of Adam Jones Are ‘Disgusting’

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox aren’t shying away from the Adam Jones incident.

The Baltimore Orioles outfielder alleged Monday night he was the victim of racial taunts in Baltimore’s win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Additionally, Jones said fans threw a bag of peanuts at him.

The Red Sox on Tuesday morning issued a statement, taking Jones at his word and condemning the individual or individuals responsible for the alleged taunting and peanut throwing. Sox president Sam Kennedy went on WEEI-FM later in the day to further denounce the actions.

“It’s disgusting and there’s no place for it,” Kennedy said, adding the club has a no-tolerance policy when it comes to hateful language.

“It’s unfortunate it happens in 2017, but it does happen and while last night’s ejection reports didn’t include any specific mention of racial taunting, it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen to Adam Jones,” Kennedy added.

While Jones claimed he heard there were nearly 60 ejections in the stands Monday night, Kennedy told WEEI there were actually 34 ejections, but he did say that was higher than normal. A majority of those ejections, he said, stemmed from alcohol-related incidents. He acknowledged there have been reported incidents of slurs in the stands before, but he didn’t think it was a necessarily prevalent issue.

He did, however, reiterate the club is taking Jones at his word, and they hope to meet with Jones and other Orioles personnel before Tuesday’s game. The Red Sox also will beef up security for Tuesday’s game, with additional uniformed and non-uniformed security personnel being added.