Red Sox’s Starting Rotation Has A New Look Ahead Of Series Vs. Athletics

by on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 7:53PM
The Boston Red Sox will open a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night with a different look in their starting rotation.

The Red Sox have announced that pitcher Hector Velazquez will make his first major league start on Thursday night and Chris Sale will be pushed back to Friday night.

The Red Sox have struggled to find a consistent starting rotation and made the decision to separate Sale and Rick Porcello in hopes to solidify their pitching.

