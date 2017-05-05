Red Sox’s Steven Wright Explains Decision To Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox announced on Thursday that knuckleball pitcher Steven Wright will have season-ending knee surgery to repair torn cartilage.

Wright is expected to return in time for the beginning of the 2018 season, and he made sure that this was the right decision.

Wright met with three different doctors and decided it would be best for him to go with the season-ending knee repair rather than a scope and cleaning of the damaged knee.

