Reggie Bush Isn’t Ready To Retire, Claims He’s Spoken With NFL Teams

Some people might think Reggie Bush already has retired, but the veteran running back plans to keep playing football.

Bush apparently isn’t ready to call it a career just yet despite statistics that suggest the 32-year-old doesn’t have much left in the tank. In fact, Bush claims he’s been in touch with some NFL squads this offseason.

“I’ve spoken to a few teams, yes,” Bush recently said on the NFL Network, per The Sports Daily. “But I’m gonna be patient and make sure I make the right decision for me and for my family.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images