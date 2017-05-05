Relaunched ‘NESN Sports Today’ Will Save Fans Time

Share this:

Debut to Air Immediately Following Red Sox Game on Tuesday, May 9

May 5, 2017 — On Tuesday, May 9, NESN will relaunch its nightly 10 p.m. sportscast, “NESN Sports Today, presented by People’s United Bank,” with a new look designed to save viewers time.

The live half-hour program will be restructured into two 15-minute portions. A new website-like side panel will continuously display unique content, including top sports stories, game notes, analyst commentary, video feeds, local weather, and news reports. The information in the side panel will be different from the sports news, highlights and analysis delivered from the anchor desk.

For example, while “NESN Sports Today” sports anchors Adam Pellerin (@AdamPellerin) and Kacie McDonnell (@KacieMcDonnell) are recapping a Red Sox game with analysis from Jerry Remy (@Jerry_Remy) and Dennis Eckersley (@Eck43) or a preview of the next game, the side panel might be featuring the latest from the Celtics playoffs, Bruins and Patriots offseason news, or other sports stories. Conversely, when the anchor desk focuses on the Celtics’ run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the side panel will feature news and analysis of the other Boston pro teams, box scores, social media information and even weather/news stories.

The already fast-paced show will now be even faster, enabling sports fans to get more than twice their favorite sports content in less time with this concurrent delivery approach.

“We recognized that fans are pressed for time and have the ability to simultaneously digest multiple screens and content streams,” said Joseph Maar, NESN’s Vice President of Programming & Production, Executive Producer. “Just like the home page of a website, NESN Sports Today will provide numerous stories at once, giving viewers the choice of what to read or watch and deliver more news in about half the time it previously took.”

NESN will debut NESN Sports Today’s new format and presentation on Tuesday, May 9, immediately following the conclusion of the Red Sox game (and preceding the postgame show). The show usually airs every night at 10 p.m. or immediately following Red Sox or Bruins postgame coverage. The show airs until midnight and features regular live updates as sports news changes.

