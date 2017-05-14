Relive Red Sox’s 2007 ‘Mother’s Day Miracle’ With This Awesome Video

Share this:

On Mother’s Day 10 years ago, the Boston Red Sox completed one of the most exciting comebacks in franchise history.

Down 5-0 in the ninth inning, the Red Sox scored six runs to edge the Baltimore Orioles in a game that his since been pegged “The Mother’s Day Miracle.”

You can relive Boston’s thrilling victory in the video below.

The 2007 season wound up being full of magic for the Red Sox, as they’d go on to sweep the Colorado Rockies in the World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images