Renault F1 Is Jealous Of How Much Attention Fernando Alonso Is Getting

Even though Formula One is in the middle of an off week, all eyes in the racing world are on Fernando Alonso as he prepares to race in the Indianapolis 500. And that’s apparently making Renault Sport F1 Team a little jealous.

Every week, Renault participates in what it calls #WallpaperWednesday by tweeting out pictures of its drivers on track that fans can download. This week, however, the team didn’t even bother, given that most people were tuning in to watch Alonso’s test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Given that Renault appeared pretty dejected in its post, McLaren-Honda naturally apologized for steeling the lime light — even if it was only half sincere.

Although Alonso and his team is steeling the spotlight in the buildup to the Indy 500, Renault at least can take solace in knowing it will finish ahead of McLaren in the world championship, unless Honda miraculously sorts out its power unit issues.

Thumbnail photo via Renault Sport F1 Team