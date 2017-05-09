Report: Mets Sent Security Team To Check On Matt Harvey After Ballpark No-Show

Share this:

The Matt Harvey saga continues to get weirder.

The New York Mets suspended their star pitcher for three games after he failed to show up to Citi Field for their game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, and the Mets reportedly sent some people to check up on Harvey that night.

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Monday, citing sources, that the Mets sent security personnel to Harvey’s Manhattan apartment to see what was going on with the star pitcher Saturday night.

Harvey reportedly told the Mets he had a migraine and wouldn’t be able to make it to the park, and he answered the door in his pajamas around 10 p.m, according to Heyman.

Heyman reported that people close to Harvey say Mets personnel came to grill the pitcher about what was going on with him and Harvey wasn’t thrilled with the nature of the visit. But sources close to the team tell Heyman the Mets just wanted to check and see if Harvey needed help.

Harvey is said to have played golf Saturday morning and then was stricken with a migraine. The pitcher reportedly texted pitching coach Dan Warthen to let him know he wouldn’t be able to make it to the park, but sources close to the team tell Heyman that Warthen initiated the text conversation and Harvey only responded that he was ill and the team didn’t hear from him after that.

The 28-year-old pitcher reportedly will file a grievance against the Mets as he doesn’t believe a suspension is warranted, but he would have accepted a fine for notifying the team of his absence after 3 p.m., according to Heyman.

Harvey is expected to return from his suspension Tuesday and is scheduled to take the mound Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

