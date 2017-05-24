Rick Porcello Gets Plenty Of Run Support In Red Sox’s 11-6 Win Vs. Rangers

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox defeated the Texas Rangers 11-6 at Fenway Park on Tuesday night after Boston’s Rick Porcello finally got some run support from his offense.

Porcello’s outing wasn’t all that pretty, but it was good enough to earn him his third win of the 2017 season.

After the game Porcello said the Red Sox “swung the bats extremely well” and “played really good defense” to come out with a win.

To hear more from Porcello after the game, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images