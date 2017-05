Share this:

The Boston Red Sox were unable to extend their winning streak Sunday as they fell 5-0 to the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

Red Sox ace Rick Porcello surrendered two runs on 11 hits in 6 1/3 innings work, and has yet to replicate the Cy Young performance he put forth during the 2016 season.

