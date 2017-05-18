Riding With Lyft Now Can Earn You Free Miles With Delta Airlines

Share this:

Free airline miles are a precious resource, something people go to great lengths to accumulate. Now, though, you can earn miles on your way to work, class, or even the airport.

That’s because lyft, the United States’ second most popular ride-hailing service, is allowing users to earn miles with Delta Airlines on every ride they take, the company announced Wednesday. All users have to do is link their accounts to Delta’s SkyMiles program, and they’ll earn a mile for every dollar they spend on Lyft.

There’s even an added bonus for rides to and from airports, as riders can earn three miles per dollar.

Lyft has been quite active lately, as the company announced a self-driving vehicle partnership with Alphabet-owned Waymo on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Lyft