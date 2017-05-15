Rob Gronkowski Celebrates Birthday, Mother’s Day In One Great Instagram Post

Share this:

Tweet







Sunday was a special day for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. It was his 28th birthday, as well as Mother’s Day.

In typical Gronk fashion, he went to social media to celebrate. He sent well wishes to all mothers, and noted his birth was the best gift he could’ve given his mom on Mother’s Day 28 years ago.

Gronk seems to be having plenty of fun this offseason. Patriots fans are just hoping he’s healthy when New England begins the defense of its Super Bowl title Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images