Rob Gronkowski Returns To Practice Field At Patriots OTAs, Appears Healthy

After sitting out the end of the 2016 NFL season, Rob Gronkowski was back on the practice field Tuesday.

As ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss pointed out, photos on the New England Patriots’ official website show the big tight end was present and accounted for on Day 2 of organized team activities. In the photos, Gronkowski, who underwent his third back surgery in December, is seen catching a touchdown pass from backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Gronkowski restructured his contract Tuesday, giving him the opportunity to earn up to $10.75 million this season if he remains healthy and productive. The four-time All-Pro appeared in just eight games last season, but he was highly effective when he was on the field, catching 25 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns.

While Gronkowski and newcomer Dwayne Allen appear locked into the top two tight end spots, there’s no clear favorite to claim the position behind them on the depth chart. James O’Shaughnessy, Matt Lengel and undrafted rookies Jacob Hollister and Sam Cotton all will battle for the third tight end spot this summer.

New England’s first two OTA sessions were closed to the media. Thursday’s will be open, giving reporters their first glimpse of the 90 players vying to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

