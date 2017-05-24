Rob Gronkowski Stars In Wild Music Video Featuring Lots Of Women, Sushi (?)

Share this:

It’s been quite the eventful day in the World of Gronk.

Rob Gronkowski returned to the field Tuesday for Day 2 of the New England Patriots’ organized team activities. But it turns out Gronk has a little side gig, as well, because the artist 3LAU dropped a music video Wednesday that stars none other than the fun-loving Pats tight end.

If you’re wondering what Gronkowski does in the video — well, let’s just say it’s exactly what you’d expect.

Gronk stars in the video along with WWE star Mojo Rawley, and the basic premise is that he lapses into a bunch of weird dreams while talking to a girl at a bar. The dreams all feature lots of bikini-clad women and include Gronk getting mixed up in a soapy car wash, a massive pillow fight and a bizarre scene involving sushi and lots of soy sauce.

In short: It’s about par for the course for a music video starring the All-Pro tight end.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images