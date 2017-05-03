Rockets’ Nene Fined $15K For Shoving Spurs’ Dewayne Dedmon In Game 1

Share this:

Nene shoved himself out of a basketball game and a lot of money.

The NBA fined the Houston Rockets center $15,000 Wednesday for his role in “escalating an altercation” with San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon during Game 1 of the teams’ Western Conference semifinal series, according to ESPN.

Dedmon initially clashed with Rockets star James Harden at the end of the third quarter. Nene stepped, grabbed Dedmon in the neck area and attempted to push him away. Referees quickly ended the scuffle but gave Nene and Dedmon a technical foul and ejected Nene. Now the NBA has added further punishment.

The Rockets won Game 1 126-99. The teams will meet again Wednesday at AT&T Center in Game 2.

