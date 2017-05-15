Roger Federer Announces He Will Not Participate In 2017 French Open

Share this:

Roger Federer announced Monday that he will not participate in the 2017 French Open.

Federer announced his withdrawal from the clay-court tournament in a post on his website. The 35-year-old intends to focus instead on preparing for the grass and hard-court seasons.

Regrettably, I’ve decided not to participate in the French Open. I’ve been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it’s best to skip the clay court season this year and prepare for the grass and hard court seasons. The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognize that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward. Thus, my team and I concluded today that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season. I will miss the French fans, who have always been so supportive and I look forward to seeing them at Roland Garros next year.

Federer, an 18-time Grand Slam champion, won the Australian Open in January and is coming off a sweep of Indian Wells and Miami. He owns only one French Open title in his illustrious tennis career.

The 2017 French Open is scheduled to begin May 28.

