Roger Goodell Addresses Tom Brady Concussion Controversy For First Time

It seems the NFL is taking Tom Brady at his word this time.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked Tuesday at the league’s spring meeting about the concussion Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, said he suffered last season. The NFL previously released a statement saying they would gather more information.

“Well, I think you also saw the statement that I think his agent made and that he hasn’t been diagnosed with a concussion or wasn’t last season,” Goodell said. “But this is something that’s an ongoing issue for us. We want to make sure that the proper medical care is given to every player. The responsibility is a shared responsibility for our teams, our medical professionals, the players themselves. We put in a lot of safeguards that I think are incredibly important in changing the culture, and I think that’s what we’ve done. But I think there’s still more work to be done, we’ll continue to do that.

“We do not have any records that indicate that Tom suffered any kind of concussion or head injury. But we’ll continue to work with the NFLPA to see what we can do to improve the protocols.”

So it seems, for now, the Patriots will avoid any suspensions, million dollar fines or losses of draft picks.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images