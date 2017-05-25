Roush Fenway Congratulates Robert Yates On NASCAR Hall Of Fame Induction

Share this:

Although Jack Roush was snubbed of an induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, one half of Roush Yates Engines’ namesake is a member of the class of 2018. And that meant Roush Fenway Racing still had reason to celebrate.

Roush Fenway on Wednesday tweeted to congratulate all of Roush Yates Engines on Robert Yates being one of five people admitted into the Hall of Fame.

And a special congratulations to @robertyates28 and all our friends at @roushyates on Robert's induction — Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) May 24, 2017

Roush and Yates have enjoyed a lot of success during their 13-year partnership, and more could be on the way with seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams’ cars powered by their engines this year. Their power plants have secured six wins and six poles through the first 11 points-paying Cup races of 2017.

In addition to Yates, the Class of 2018 includes Red Byron, Ray Evernham, Ron Hornaday Jr. and Ken Squier.

