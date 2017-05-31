Russell Westbrook Sings John Legend Songs (While Kevin Durant Preps For NBA Finals)

Share this:

Russell Westbrook has got game and pipes.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star proudly sang at a John Legend concert Sunday night at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, and Westbrook’s Instagram story gave his followers a sample of his vocal stylings.

Here’s video of Westbrook singing along with Legend’s “Ordinary People.”

Russell Westbrook is all of us at a John Legend concert pic.twitter.com/PMnDqO9qsZ — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 29, 2017

Westbrook sings another tune in this video.

Westbrook’s offseason began April 25 when the Houston Rockets eliminated the Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs. He seems to be enjoying his time off.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant, Westbrook’s former Thunder teammate, and the Golden State Warriors are preparing to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, which will begin Thursday night.

