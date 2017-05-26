RVs Expected To Sell Like Wildfire; Millennials Are Big Reason Why

Share this:

When people think of recreational vehicles, millennials probably are the last group of people that come to mind. But that’s about to change, and in a big way.

A record number of RVs are expected to sell in 2017, the highest since the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association started tracking sales in 1979, according to USA TODAY. If 446,000 RVs ship in 2017, which manufactures expect, it would break 2016’s record of 430,691 by 3.6 percent.

So why are RVs so hot right now? It’s not like the wilderness is getting any bigger. The answer, is those dang millennials.

Industry experts reportedly believe people in their 20s and 30s — especially couples without kids — are driving RV sales, not retirees looking check off items on their bucket lists.

But the reason for Generation Y’s sudden interest in campers might surprise you. These people, who supposedly don’t know the value of a dollar, actually are looking to save one.

“The wave of new buyers … want to recreate without investing heavily,” Sherman Goldenberg, publisher of trade magazine RV Business, said, via USA TODAY. “they want to go camping on weekends, but not be so committed that it’s a lifestyle change.”

But even though money is a big factor, what matters most is a desire that all generations should be able to relate to.

“RVs tap into Americans’ values and desires to get out there, experience nature and see their families in a way that doesn’t break the bank,” RVIA spokesman Kevin Broom said, via USA TODAY.

How millennials go about financing these vehicles, however, is a different situation entirely.

