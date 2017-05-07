Ryan Blaney Hits Wall Hard At Talladega To Bring Out Late-Race Caution

Share this:

We haven’t seen “the big one” yet, but Ryan Blaney’s incident during the final stage of the Geico 500 at Talladega Super Speedway probably felt plenty big from the driver seat.

Blaney was running in the middle of the pack during Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race when he came up on lapped traffic with 28 laps to go. When Blaney attempted to pass one of the lapped cars, his No. 21 made contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 17, sending the Wood Brothers Racing driver spinning head on into the wall.

The wreck brought Blaney’s day to an end, though he won’t walk away from Talladega empty handed, as he finished third in Stage 2.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images