Ryan Johansen Injury: Predators Star Out For Rest Of Playoffs After Thigh Surgery

The Nashville Predators’ chances of winning the Stanley Cup took a major blow Friday when the team announced star center Ryan Johansen would miss the remainder of the playoffs after undergoing thigh surgery.

Johansen has tallied 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) with 15 shots on goal through 14 playoff games.

The Predators and Anaheim Ducks are tied at two games apiece in their Western Conference final series. Game 5 is Saturday night in Anaheim.

