Sam Kennedy Says Red Sox Homestand Is ‘Just What The Doctor Ordered’ For Boston

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox had high expectations coming into the 2017 season and are currently third in the American League East at 22-21.

Boston will begin a six-game homsetand with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night and before the game Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said the homestand is “just what the doctor ordered” for the struggling Red Sox.

Kennedy discussed several other topics including the competition committee for major league baseball and the recent tragedy in Manchester, England.

To hear more from Kennedy, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.