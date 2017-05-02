Samsung Is Latest Tech Giant To Join Self-Driving Vehicle Revolution

Share this:

Tweet







It’s becoming harder and harder to name a major technology company that isn’t testing self-driving vehicles.

Samsung has been granted permission to begin testing a driverless vehicle in South Korea, according to a government statement released Monday, via CNN. The tech giant, which is the first electronics company to receive government approval to test autonomous cars in South Korea, will test a vehicle fitted with sensors and cameras.

In thrusting itself into the autonomous-technology game, Samsung joins companies such as Apple, which recently received a permit to test self-driving cars in California, and Alphabet-owned Waymo, which now is allowing customers to hail driverless cars in Phoenix. Additionally, Uber has been at the forefront of developing autonomous-vehicle tech, although not always for the right reasons.

Like those companies, Samsung will be focusing strictly on developing technology to be used in self-driving cars, as it says it “has no plan to enter the car manufacturing business,” according to CNN.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/g0d4ather