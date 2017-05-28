Scott Dixon Flies Over Jay Howard, Into Fence In Massive Indy 500 Crash

Share this:

There was a scary moment in the early stages of Indianapolis 500 on Sunday when Scott Dixon’s car went airborne and into the catch fence following an accident with Jay Howard.

On Lap 53 of the Indy 500, Howard bounced off the wall on the exit of Turn 3 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and into the path of the oncoming Dixon. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver had nowhere to go, hit Howard, launched into the air, flipped and landed in the catch fence.

Both drivers were cleared and released from the medical center, though they weren’t the only ones checked by the medical staff.

A photographer on the opposite side of the fence where Dixon made contact — seen wearing a red hat in the replay — was also checked out following the incident. There’s no word on whether he sustained any serious injury, but he was seen waving to the crowd while on a stretcher.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images