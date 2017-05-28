Scott Dixon, Jay Howard Both Frustrated, But OK After Indy 500 Crash

Share this:

Tweet







UPDATE (Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET): Scott Dixon returned to the infield care center and was seen leaving shortly after wearing with a walking boot, ESPN reports.

ORIGINAL STORY: Although Scott Dixon and Jay Howard were involved in a crash that caused the Indianapolis 500 to be red-flagged Sunday, you never would have guessed it by how calm they were afterward.

Everybody in attendance at Indianapolis Motor Speedway held their breaths momentarily when Dixon’s car launched over Howard’s early in the 500-mile race. Thankfully, however, both drivers walked away from the crash without serious injury.

After being cleared by the medical staff, Howard expressed his frustration with the fact that he couldn’t have avoided the wreck.

Dixon, having started from pole, similarly was frustrated by his early exit. And as is typical for a racing driver, he’s already looking forward to next year’s running of the 500.

You’d never know it by how composed he seems, but Dixon had a whirlwind of a week. In addition to his accident, he was robbed at gunpoint in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell just hours after he secured pole.