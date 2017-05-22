IndyCar Drivers Robbed At Taco Bell Hours After Indy 500 Qualifying

Share this:

Scott Dixon likely was on cloud nine Sunday after he secured pole for the Indianapolis 500, but that high didn’t last long.

Dixon, his wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, and four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint at 10 p.m. Sunday while waiting at a Taco Bell drive-thru roughly a mile from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to USA TODAY.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police reportedly charged two suspects, ages 14 and 15, in connection with the robber. The 15-year-old also was charged with resisting law enforcement.

Dixon and Franchitti didn’t speak to reporters Monday, but Tony Kanaan told the Indianapolis Star that the two were making a food run for him and some other drivers.

“While they were ordering with their windows down two guys approached at gun point they held a gun at Dixon’s head and asked him for his wallet and his phone,” Kanaan said. “You don’t expect that to happen, especially here.”

While Dixon and Franchitti might not be ready to discuss the incident publicly yet, Dixon’s boss, Chip Ganassi, is already making jokes about it.

There goes that Taco Bell sponsorship we were working on I guess. @scottdixon9 @dariofranchitti @EmmaDaviesDixon — Chip Ganassi (@GanassiChip) May 22, 2017

Considering fast food isn’t the best dinner for professional athletes, perhaps one positive to come out of this situation is that IndyCar racers will think twice next time before they go to a drive-thru.

