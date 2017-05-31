Scripps National Spelling Bee Live Stream: How To Watch Competition Online

Share this:

Tweet







One of the greatest tournaments in all of sports begins Wednesday: the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The country’s best and brightest young minds take the nation’s capital for the biggest youth spelling competition we have.

The battle begins Wednesday morning with the first of two preliminary rounds starting at 8 a.m. ET. After a short break for lunch at around 12:15, the second round of preliminary action begins at 1:15 and goes until roughly 6 p.m. when the finalists will be announced. All of Wednesday’s coverage can be seen on ESPN3.

The finals begin Thursday morning leading up to primetime coverage Thursday night on ESPN.

Here’s how you can watch the spelling bee online.

When: Wednesday, May 31, 8 a.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN