Seahawks’ Michael Bennett Calls Out Stephen A. Smith In Passionate Statement

Michael Bennett and Stephen A. Smith both are very outspoken and opinionated, so it should come as no surprise that a disagreement between the two has devolved into a full-fledged beef.

Bennett said recently that he thought his team, the Seattle Seahawks, would be a perfect fit for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who’s been a very polarizing figure over the last year because of his decision to sit during the national anthem as a way to protest social inequality. Smith was critical of Bennett’s stance, pointing out on Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take” that Kaepernick didn’t vote during the 2016 election despite his protests and social work.

Smith’s criticism didn’t sit well with Bennett, who fired back on Twitter.

@stephenasmith @FirstTake You weak for what you did today you could have called me on the phone and we could talked like men — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 17, 2017

@stephenasmith you can't discredit our work in the black communities ,youth in prison,work with women stem programs and healthy living — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 17, 2017

@stephenasmith We working support us in trying to make change instead of the other B.S we know people die n people are still dying — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 17, 2017

The back-and-forth drew national attention, with Smith doubling down by saying he didn’t feel like he said anything disrespectful toward Bennett. That prompted the Seahawks defensive end to release the following statement Thursday on Twitter:

It’s hard to imagine either Smith or Bennett backing down, so this could wind up being a classic case of two boisterous individuals having to agree to disagree.

