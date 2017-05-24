Senators Outlast Penguins To Force Game 7 In Eastern Conference Final

The Ottawa Senators’ backs were against the wall Tuesday night, but they came out on top.
The Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference final series to force a decisive Game 7 on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.
Ottawa trailed by one in the second period when Bobby Ryan, the hero of Game 1, struck at the 13:15 mark with the Sens on the power play.
The game remained tied until the 1:34 mark in the third period when Mike Hoffman ripped a rocket into the top-right corner of the net to give the Senators a lead they would not relinquish.
The winner of Game 7 will play the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images
