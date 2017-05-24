Senators Outlast Penguins To Force Game 7 In Eastern Conference Final

Share this:

The Ottawa Senators’ backs were against the wall Tuesday night, but they came out on top.

The Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference final series to force a decisive Game 7 on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

Ottawa trailed by one in the second period when Bobby Ryan, the hero of Game 1, struck at the 13:15 mark with the Sens on the power play.

Bobby Ryan finally gets a power play goal for the Sens pic.twitter.com/SeJlxien3l — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 24, 2017

The game remained tied until the 1:34 mark in the third period when Mike Hoffman ripped a rocket into the top-right corner of the net to give the Senators a lead they would not relinquish.

I could kiss this shot from Mike Hoffman right on the mouth pic.twitter.com/sY5Cy3YZvo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 24, 2017

The winner of Game 7 will play the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images