Senators Stun Rangers With Game-Tying, Overtime Goals In Game 5

It looked as though the New York Rangers were going to walk out of Canadian Tire Centre with a win on Saturday afternoon.

The Rangers led the Ottawa Senators 4-3 with just minutes remaining in Game 5 of the teams’ Eastern Conference semifinals series.

But with 1:26 left in regulation, Senators center Derick Brassard even the score when he squeaked the puck past Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist.

Ottawa would ride the momentum into overtime and picked up a thrilling 5-4 victory thanks to the game-winner from Kyle Turris.

Stays with the puck and tucks it in. A crazy finish by @kyleturris and the @Senators take a 3-2 series lead. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/sPwfeYKptN — NHL (@NHL) May 6, 2017

The Sens now lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 in New York set for Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images