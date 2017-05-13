NHL

Senators Vs. Penguins Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

by on Sat, May 13, 2017 at 4:47PM
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators both are one series away from the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

The defending champion Penguins outlasted the Washington Capitals in seven games during the second round, while the Sens bounced the New York Rangers in six games.

The Pens and Sens will get their Eastern Conference finals series underway Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Senators online.

When: Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: NBC Sports Extra

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

